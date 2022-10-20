Obituary: Scott W. Varner

Scott W. Varner passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Scott was born in Great Falls on May 4, 1960 and was the eldest son to John and Blenda Varner. Scott is now with his Lord and Savior.

Scott lived and worked his entire life in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1979. He enjoyed golf, gardening and had a tremendous love for animals. He was also well known for his holiday decorations, especially his exterior Christmas lights at his home.

He is survived by his mother, Blenda; brother Steve; his favorite nephew Corey Sorenson; Aunt Carol and Uncle Keith Roberts; Aunt Pam and Rick Bradford; and numerous cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

