Obituary: Sean Erik Dutton

Sean Erik Dutton left this earth on June 12, 2023, into the arms of his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was born on December 20, 1987, in Walla Walla, Washington. He was an inquisitive and energetic young boy who loved playing baseball, soccer, going skiing and especially snowboarding. Sean loved the outdoors and fishing was a favorite of his and his dad, Scottie.

The family moved to Great Falls in 1995, where he joined the Boy Scouts and when he was old enough, he took the Hunter Safety Course and became an avid hunter. After going to CMR High School his freshman year, he transferred to Central Catholic High School where he excelled. He was a quarterback on the football team and also joined the golf team where his teacher, Amy Smeckle told me that she couldn’t teach him anything because he played better than her. He received two scholarships to UGF but decided after the first year that he wasn’t ready for college.

Sean worked in North Dakota laying fiber optics, was darn good at concrete work, and carpentry. His favorite job was working with NW Energy at Mystic Lake Dam.

He loved his son, Everette, so much, along with all his nephews and niece. After work, you could find him rounding up the family to go to the park or Giant Springs which was his favorite. He loved spending time with his sister, Kimmie, and going to look for asparagus, morel mushrooms, and hiding the many rocks he painted.

Sean met the love of his life last fall when Sara Miller came here to go hunting. She introduced him to New City Church, where he was baptized a few months ago. They were planning on moving to Kalispell soon and were hoping to start a family together. But God had other plans for Sean. We will miss you and hold you in our hearts forever!!

Sean is survived by his son, Everette Dutton; mother, Sybil Dutton; sisters, Kayla, Kim, and Heather Dutton; brother, Scottie Dutton; nephews, Joshua, Brady, Trace, and Chance; niece, Addison; many extended family members; and his beautiful fiancé, Sara Miller.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



