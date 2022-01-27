Obituary: Serena "Chrystie"' Chrystyne Roberson

Serena “Chrystie” Chrystyne Roberson, age 58, passed away at home on January 25, 2022, after battling ovarian cancer. Chrystie was born in Minot, ND to Sam and Margie on December 28, 1963. They lived in Cheyenne, Seattle, and Minot while Sam worked for Boeing before finally settling in Great Falls, where she attended public school. She loved acting and singing and was in several plays. Serena proudly won a Perfect 10 contest the same year her first daughter was born in 1986.

After attending some community college, she enrolled in beauty school at Dahls College of Beauty and graduated in 1989 shortly after her second daughter was born. Her first job as a cosmetologist was at Regis Beauty Salon. Chrystie then worked at Your Style, Concept Hair Design, and Trends & Friends. She was also bartending and waitressing at the Amigo Lounge from 1993-1998 with her twins born in 1998.

She joined the Montana Air National Guard in 1998, working as a supply technician. In 2000, while she was activated with her unit to aid in fighting wildfires, she met the love of her life, Scott Fleek. Scott and Chrystie had their son Hunter Fleek on December 22, 2003. She graduated from the College of Great Falls with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2004. Chrystie deployed to Iraq in 2005 for eight months before eventually returning to the 120th AW to work in the Civil Engineering squadron. She medically retired from the military in 2014.

In 2016, Chrystie became a foster parent and welcomed their new foster son, Kaighlyn, to the family in 2017.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and began seeking alternative treatment.