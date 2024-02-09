Obituary: Sereta Ann Gerhart Taylor

Sereta Ann Gerhart Taylor passed away suddenly of a stroke on February 5, 2024, at the age of 83. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana to George and Gladys (Krebs) Gerhart. She graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1958. In 1959, she married Justin Garth Wade of Virginia. To this union was born one daughter, Holly Joy (Wade) Heser, in August of 1960. They made their home in Great Falls. Though they divorced a couple of years later, they remained good friends the rest of their lives.

Sereta attended Montana State University (then called Montana State College) where she obtained a degree in home economics with a minor in history. In March 1964, she married William (Bill) Taylor of Cascade, MT, and they resided in Great Falls. Sereta taught home economics at East Junior High School in Great Falls for 15 years, before leaving to help care for Bill’s aging father. They were married just short of 50 years when Bill passed away in 2013.

She and Bill were active in Montana Flying Farmers, and she obtained a private pilot’s license so she could fly their Cessna 182. She loved both hunting and fishing, and they would fly into remote northern lakes in Canada to fish, packing everything into very rustic cabins. She was also an avid bird watcher, and she knew all about birds of every size and type (as well as wildlife, trees, mountain ranges, rivers, geology, and more).

This lady was not just outdoorsy, however. Sereta had beautiful taste in fashion and could sew just about anything. She could make wedding cakes, cater food for a crowd, set a table to rival Downton Abbey, and look like a million bucks doing it. What a wonderful role model she was for her students, her daughter, and all the grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Holly and husband, Greg; as well as her three grandchildren and their families, Sereta Heser Row, her husband Johnny Row, and their three girls, Larkin, Vivienne, and Shivaun; Garth Heser and his husband Nick Garbiel, and Ava Heser Syverson, her husband Kyle Syverson, and their twins, George and Jane.

