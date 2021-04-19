Obituary: Serria Grace Sotto

Serria Grace Soto passed away, April 12, 2021. Serria was born on February 28, 2021, to Hannah Bush and Matthew Sotto. She was truly a blessing from heaven. Although she came into this world with complications, Serria gave us great joy during her short six weeks of life.

She is survived by her parents, Hannah and Matthew; and her grandparents, Mark Sotto of Great Falls, MT, Shelly Sotto of Granite Falls, WA, and Randy and Sherriee Bush of Great Falls, MT.