Obituary: Seth Gonzales

Seth Mikal Gonzales was born in Great Falls, Montana, on July 29, 1990. He passed away in Oregon on May 7, 2023 at the age of 32. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11am at Croxford Funeral Home.

Seth was raised in Great Falls by his parents, Aaron and Blanca Corbett. The oldest of three children, Seth loved being a big brother to his two sisters, Annessa and Alexia.

Seth was a great athlete and played in many sports including track and football. He graduated from Montana Youth Challenge in Dillon, Montana, in 2008.

While pursuing a career in diesel mechanics at the Helena College of Technology, Seth lived with his Grandma and Papa Corbett. During this time, Seth and his Papa worked on cars and spent a lot of time together.

Seth’s greatest achievements were his children, Presly, Bently, Piper, Paisley, and Cruz.

Seth is survived by his parents, Aaron and Blanca Corbett; his sisters, Annessa (Jon) Heaton, and Alexia McMahon; grandparents, Dennis and Suzanne Corbett, and Sue Kerkes; aunts and uncles, Javier Gonzales, Steve (Toni) Gonzales, Shawn Corbett, Tia Corbett, and, Joe (Becky) Corbett, along with many cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



