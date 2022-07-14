Obituary: Shane William Tuttle

Shane William Tuttle, 52, passed swiftly and all too soon from our lives late in the evening on Monday, July 11, 2022. Although unexpected, Shane departed this world while doing what he so loved, riding his Harley.

Shane began life in Helena, Montana on March 12, 1970. At that time, his biological mother, Terri wasn't quite ready to lead him on life's journey but that's when the universe brought his mother, Hattie and his father, Buck forward and placed him into their arms. Following his graduation from Great Falls High School, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington to support his young family.

Although he did not make a career of his military service, he looked forward to being a dad to his girls and spoiling them any chance he got. After some time spent away from family and loved ones, Shane returned to Great Falls in 2016 to be nearer to family especially his mother, Hattie, and his father, Buck.

Shane imparted a genuine sense of integrity, perseverance, and kindness to those around him. His affinity for literature and culture was quickly evident in conversation. He was well-read, open-minded, and of high character. He was as a father should be, protective, honest, loving, and a guiding light with steadfast wisdom that was far beyond his years.

Shane is survived by a seemingly endless list of family, loved ones, and friends, which included, but is not limited to, his daughters, Kristen and Tahnee; his only grandchild, Kenedie; his son-in-law, Christoph; sister, Heidi of Belgrade and her daughters Shayne and Hannah; his mother, Hattie Poser of Great Falls; his birth mother, Terrie of Idaho in addition to her other children whom he was fortunate enough to connect within the last 6 years; his loving girlfriend, Anna Truesdell whom he so looked forward to a future with; and many others.