Obituary: Shannon Lucienne Johnson

Shannon Lucienne Johnson, age 57, of Great Falls, suddenly passed away on December 21, 2023, due to heart complications. Shannon was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 16, 1966, to Thomas Ralph Melvin Johnson and Carmen Zelia Myers Johnson. She graduated from Great Falls High in 1984. She married Robert White and bought a home in which they raised her three children, and countless cousins, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, and anybody else that needed a home.

Over the last 20 years of her life she was in healthcare for the elderly, a job truly suiting her and her tremendous heart. No matter who you were in life, if you found yourself alone and you knew Shannon, she would always be there if you needed her. A blend of her nurturing, loving, accepting, understanding, and bullheaded nature gave everybody a little bit of whatever they needed. She was an absolute lover of nature and the outdoors. Soaring above all others was her avid addiction to bald eagles.

She is survived by her daughter, Randi (Jarrod) White; sons, Joshua (Stephanie) Falcon, Robert “Bobby” White; sisters, Lorraine Showers, Stacey Nelson, Miki Letsch, and Anna Newbury; brothers, Thomas Johnson Jr., Andy Nelson, Ray Nelson, Gene Nelson, George Johnson, and Jimmy Johnson; nephews, Eric Showers, Jeremy Showers, Kody Johnson, Donnie Swanson, Timothy Lewis, Chris Adkins, Curtis Bouttier, and Joseph Johnson-Szabo; nieces, Stephanie Brooke, Sara Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Brandie Damon, and Lily Johnson-Szabo; grandchildren, Preston Hastings-Falcon, Gracie Falcon, Caoric White, Niklaus Lopez, Blaze Lopez, James Lopez, and Coleton Lopez; and many more great nieces, nephews and loved ones

