Obituary: Sharon Faye Dieziger

Sharon Faye Dieziger passed away peacefully on February 9, 2024, at the age of 87. She was born on March 3, 1936, in Great Falls, Montana to Gordon and Lila McGowan. She received her education in Highwood, Montana, graduating from high school in 1954. She entered the nursing program in 1954 at MSU and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1958.

On November 22, 1958, Sharon united in marriage with Delbert L. Dieziger at St. Ann’s Cathedral. It was the beginning of their 65 years together. From this union they had three children, Leslie, Linda, and David. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She worked in healthcare for 38 years starting with the City-County Health Department, from there she worked in the Intensive Care and Coronary Care Units at Montana Deaconess Medical Center. She then moved into management as Director of Nursing. She was instrumental in planning and developing several of the programs and departments, for example, Mercy Flight that today is part of the excellent comprehensive care at Benefis Health System.

After retirement, Sharon and Delbert did a lot of traveling and found that cruise ships were their favorite mode of transportation.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Del; children, Leslie Goss, Linda (Don) Broughton, and David Dieziger; five grandchildren, Lacey (Adrian) Roylance, Sharlee (Casey) Hamilton, Kyle Broughton, Braden Dieziger, and Kendyl (David) Barnes; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sharon) McGowan; and sister, Kathy (Dale) Dufresne.

