Obituary: Sharon Kay Wombold

Sharon Kay Wombold of Great Falls, Montana passed away at the age of 66 on May 6, 2023. Sharon was born in Great Falls, Montana on November 3, 1956, to Robert and Shirley (Spence) Murphy. She attended and finished high school in Belt, MT. After graduation, Sharon served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1981 and was stationed at bases all over the country, including Michigan, Mississippi, and in Greece.

After her honorable discharge, Sharon began her work in the ministry, first in California, then Arizona and North Carolina, before returning to live in Great Falls in 2001. She worked in HR for various companies before retiring in September 2021.

Sharon married the love of her life, Ron Wombold, in Montana on July 12, 2014. She loved spending time with her husband, family, and friends, tending to her beloved chickens, crafting, and traveling. Sharon wanted it known that she lived a full life on her terms and faced challenges with strength and courage. She embodied the quote: “At the end of the day, let there be no excuses, no explanations, and no regrets.”

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ron Wombold; daughters, Kattie (Bob) Colabianchi and Dallas (Terry) Morris; son, Brandon Wombold; sister, Pam Weiss; grandchildren, Brandon Colabianchi, Tyler Colabianchi, and Kai Martin; nephews, Matthew Cloninger, Tanner Cloninger, and Joey Manhart; and nieces, Sidny Cloninger, Brittany Gomes, and Morgan Medvec. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter