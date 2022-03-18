Watch
Obituary: Sharon Lee Hertzig

May 21, 1958 - March 12, 2022
Family Photo
Sharon Hertzig fought a courageous battle with cancer and on March 12, 2022, lost her battle, with her sword in her hand, whilst surrounded by her family and friends.

She was married to her best friend, Eric Hertzig, for 22 years before they traveled different paths. Sharon had a light that shone brightest for her children; Elden (Misty) Hertzig and Erin Dailey; and grandson, Darrien Dailey.

A lover of animals, singing, dancing, Sharon was also a proud member of the 501st Legion and Society for Creative Anachronism.

She lit up every room she walked into and made a friend of every person she met.

