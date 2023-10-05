Obituary: Sharon Loraine Creveling

On September 27, 2023, Sharon Loraine Creveling got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She is at peace and sitting with the love of her life, her husband, Don (Kenneth) Creveling. Sharon was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and was very much loved by all who knew her. She loved sitting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, recently writing the following, “Even when my grandchildren are not in my lap, in my arms, or in my home they are in my heart and will stay there forever….” And you will stay in all of our hearts too, Mom.

Sharon was born on October 8, 1934, and grew up on the Hastings Ranch, on the lower Smith River in what was then called Truly, MT. She married Don Creveling on November 26, 1952, and had 3 children, Don, Mark, and Lisa. She made great friends living for over 30 years in Cascade, MT, enjoying the small-town friendships that we know are so important and lasting. Sharon and Don spent the next 20 years living in San Diego, CA, working, and traveling the world.

They moved back to the Cascade area in 1996, living in the Hardy Creek area until Don’s passing on June 16, 2019.

She is survived by three children, Don (Barbara) of Missoula; Mark (Sue) of Polson; and daughter Lisa (Rick) of Cascade. Most important in Sharon’s life were her four grandchildren, Kristine, Ross, Jordan, and Josh; and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Robbie, Riley, Jolie, and Max. She is also survived by sisters, Carol (Doug) Rohrer, Judy (Rex) Rieke, Gayle (Carl) Heishman; and sister-in-law Alana Hastings.

