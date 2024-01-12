Obituary: Sharon Marie Spencer Graham

Sharon Graham, 93, died on January 5, 2024, at Benefis West View Senior Care. She was born January 18, 1930, in Fullerton, California, to Stella Mayfield and Loran Spencer. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1948. Sharon came to Montana in the summer months to visit relatives and that is how she met her future husband, Otha. He lived and worked on a neighboring ranch. They were married in Butte on September 20, 1948.

They lived and worked on a ranch near Dillon before moving to California. While in California, Sharon pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. Having received her nursing degree, she moved back to Montana and was employed by Doctors’ Seidensticker and Thomas until her retirement at age 62.

She played many roles throughout her life: she was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a sister. She was an active member of the Methodist church. Sharon was an outdoor enthusiast. You could easily find her on a mountain top (Torrey Mountain), riding a bike throughout Beaverhead County, camping, and fishing at Elkhorn or Birch Creek. She loved to travel, sometimes she even ventured overseas to Korea, Japan, and Hawaii.

She is survived by her four children, Tom Graham (Fay), Toni Abbas (Jim), Terry Graham (Julie), and Cindy Graham (Dan); brother, Dan Spencer; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

