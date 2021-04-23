Obituary: Sharon Maxine (Allum) Larson

On April 21, 2021, after a long fight with heart and lung disease and rheumatoid arthritis, Sharon Maxine Allum Larson, age 73, passed into heaven. Sharon was born October 24, 1947, in Choteau to Clarence Richard Allum and Dorthea Marie Culp Allum. After attending school in Choteau, she married Glen William Larson on August 24, 1965.

Sharon stayed in the Fairfield and Choteau area with her husband and raised her four children and worked over 25 years as a waitress in the Log Cabin Drive Inn, Circle N Restaurant and as a cook in the Skyline Lodge.