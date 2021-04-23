Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Sharon Maxine (Allum) Larson

October 24, 1947 ~ April 21, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
FAMILY PHOTO
<b>Sharon Maxine (Allum) Larson</b>
Sharon Maxine (Allum) Larson
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:21:14-04

On April 21, 2021, after a long fight with heart and lung disease and rheumatoid arthritis, Sharon Maxine Allum Larson, age 73, passed into heaven. Sharon was born October 24, 1947, in Choteau to Clarence Richard Allum and Dorthea Marie Culp Allum. After attending school in Choteau, she married Glen William Larson on August 24, 1965.

Sharon stayed in the Fairfield and Choteau area with her husband and raised her four children and worked over 25 years as a waitress in the Log Cabin Drive Inn, Circle N Restaurant and as a cook in the Skyline Lodge.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, baking, canning and cooking, gardening and raising all different kinds of flowers. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Premieres Saturday at 6:00 pm