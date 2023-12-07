Obituary: Sharon Renee Mohler

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Sharon R. Mohler, who passed away on December 4, 2023, at the age of 61, in Great Falls, MT. Sharon was born on September 1, 1962, in Belle Fourche, SD, to Robert and Judy.

Sharon had the joy of traveling the United States throughout her youth due to her father’s military career and it was while stationed at Cheyenne, WY that she met the love of her life and husband of 42 years, David (Dave) Mohler. Sharon and Dave were married in September 1981, they were blessed with three beautiful daughters, and Sharon traveled and supported Dave through his 22-year military career.

One of Sharon’s greatest joys was her family and spending time with her eight grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and loved to volunteer at her church, Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. She was a lover of reading, puzzles, music, football, and the outdoors, especially camping in Yellowstone National Park.

Sharon leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Dave; children, Angella (Landon), Cassandra, and Jessica (Dean); beloved grandchildren, Nakota, Conley, Alexander, KayLeigh, Kinley, Nickolas, Joshua, and Adalynn; as well as siblings; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.

