Obituary: Shawn L. Jackson

Shawn L. Jackson passed away at his home August 29, 2021, at the age of 52. He was born in Great Falls to Judith and Alvie Jackson. He graduated from Simms High School. He worked for Cascade County in maintenance for over 20 years.

He loved gunsmithing, hunting, babysitting his granddaughter, and he was known to enjoy a good video game. He is survived by his sons, Shane and Scott Jackson; Scott’s daughter, Loretta; mother, Judith; sister, Kim; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.