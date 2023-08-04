Obituary: Shayne Albert Wells

Shayne Albert Wells left this world the way he wanted, peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2023, at the age of 42. Shayne was born on December 11, 1980, and graduated from CMR High School in Great Falls in 1999.

After graduation, Shayne served his country by joining the Army, specializing in water treatment. Shayne attended colleges in Billings and Bozeman and excelled in sales jobs. He earned numerous awards for being the top salesperson at Verizon Wireless.

Shayne adored his cat Shnarf, and frequently talked about the gentleman that his cat was. Shnarf took road trips with Shayne on his travels from Montana to the east coast. Shayne enjoyed playing basketball and was amazing with his 3-point shots.

To know Shayne was to love him. He had an ability to get the attention of a whole room and wow them with his card and magic tricks, or his skills to recite the presidents forward and backwards.

He is survived by his father, Quentin Stump; brothers, Shaun (Vikki) St Germaim, Shaun Jenkins, Kenny Ellis, Quentin 'Fish' (Susie) Stump, and Dallas Lopez; sisters, Heather Warner, Kimberly Keough Heck, and Katy and Kelly Thomas; and too many extended family and friends to list.

