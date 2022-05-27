Obituary: Sheila Mae Dark Bason

Sheila Mae Dark Bason, 90, of Great Falls Montana, passed away on May 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at Peace Hospice. Sheila was born on September 6, 1931, to George and Marion (Heckman) Dark in Freehold, New Jersey. After graduating high school, she attended secretarial schooling and worked for a law firm. In 1953, she met Richard Bason, whom she married in 1957. They went on to have six children, Richard “Rich,” Barb, Kathy, James, Jeanne, and Stephen.

Sheila dedicated her life to being a devoted and caring mother. She was the heart of her family and provided much love, patience, and thoughtfulness through the ups and downs of life. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries with her family and made everyone feel very special. Her favorite saying in the last decade of her life was “One day at a time,” which she lived by and encouraged others to do.

Sheila also loved connecting with the friends she made through her Home Demonstration club. She volunteered for 39 years, serving 8,000 hours, with Benefis and the old Columbus Hospital as a “Pink Lady,” as well as serving in the Our Lady of Lourdes Circle. She enjoyed her jobs at the “Little Store” near Trailer Terrace, at the Albertson’s deli cooking fried chicken, and doing demos at Sam’s Club.