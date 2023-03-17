Obituary: Shelley M. Olson

Our amazing mother, Shelley M. Olson, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at Peace Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Shelley was born on October 5, 1950, in Tacoma, WA to Mason and Helen Burke. The third of four girls, Shelley was raised in Conrad and Great Falls. She graduated from CMR in 1969.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Great Falls Eagles Manor (1501 9th St South - rear entrance). Shelley hated winter and would comment on how ugly things were during this time. We decided to celebrate her in the Spring when the blooms are in abundance. A private family burial will follow in Conrad.

While a barmaid at the J-Bar-T, she met and fell in love with James Olson in 1974. They had two beautiful daughters, Sabrina Joy and Jo Lynn Jean. Shelley and Jim made their life with the military. She was a proud Air Force wife. While they later divorced, they remained dear friends. She worked as a civil servant for the Air Force most of her career. Her favorite position was being a personal secretary to the General at Kapaun Air Station in Germany. Shelley was extremely proud to get her degree in Psychology while living in Maine. Unfortunately, a major stroke in 1990 caused her to have to medically retire. She was unable to pursue the passion and career she worked so hard on.

Shelley had a gift of making friends and keeping those friends for life. She and her dearest best friend, Katie McDaniel, knew each other for 36 years and loved each other like family. Susie Maki, Linda Eggars, June Henderson, and her oldest friend, Shirley Smith, had a special place in her heart. She was always sad when she thought of Shirley, June, and Linda passing away so soon in life.

Shelley is survived by her daughters, Sabrina (Eric Holland) and Jo Lynn; granddaughter, Ashton Olson; grandson, James Holland; bonus daughters, Tani (Chris) Hall and Kenda (Rick) Eggars; sisters, Peggy Morehouse, Jeanette (Ivan) Wollersheim, and Debi (Steve) Oney; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, numerous friends, bonus kids and grandkids.

