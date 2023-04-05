Obituary: Shelly Barber

It is with great sadness that the family of Shelly Barber announce her sudden passing on Saturday, March 18th at the age of 58. Shelly was born in Olympia, Washington, and raised in Yelm, Washington where she attended Yelm High School and where she met Don Barber. She and Don married on December 16th, 1983.

Don and Shelly moved to Great Falls, MT in 1994, where Shelly lived for the remainder of her life, and where they raised their children. Shelly considered raising her children and caring for her grandchildren among the greatest accomplishments of her life, and she was always looking to spend more time with them. Family trips, parties, and holidays with the people she loved were the memories she held most dear. She was also fond of spending time outdoors, near the ocean, and hunting for seashells.

Shelly will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Don; her children, Bryn, Nikolas, and Shara; her grandchildren, Joe, Victoria, Alexandria, Richard, Janessa, Mylee, Braydon, Makena, Xander, and Liam; her daughters-in-law, Crystal and Megan; and her sister, Cathy-Sue, along with many other friends and family members. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



