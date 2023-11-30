Obituary: Shelly Frances Christiaens

Shelly Frances Christiaens passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Shelly was born April 8, 1963, in Great Falls to Tom and Judy Stack. The family moved to Butte before settling in Kalispell in 1973. Shelly graduated from Flathead High School in 1981, and later began her collegiate years at Western Montana College in Dillon. She then transferred to Northern Montana College in Havre to pursue a nursing degree. There, Shelly met her future husband and best friend, Brian.

Brian and Shelly married in January 1985, and welcomed their first child, Chase, in January 1986. They then moved to Great Falls where they welcomed two more children, Brooke in April 1987, and Brady in February 1993.

Shelly had many talents and gifts. She was an exceptional nurse, dedicating 37 years to caring for patients at the Columbus Hospital and Benefis Heath System. Shelly loved baking, sewing, crafting, and decorating and relished in sharing her talents with those around her, whether it be a tasty treat, a handmade gift, or her spectacular Christmas light display. But Shelly loved nothing more than spending time with family and watching her children and grandchildren grow.

Shelly is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brian; children, Chase (Elizabeth) Christiaens, Brooke (Zach Kraft) Christiaens, and Brady Christiaens; beloved grandchildren, Bennett, Olivia, Madelyn, Elliott and Grace; mother, Judy Stack; sister, Stacey (Dave) Mohl; pups, Wayne and Max; and many more cherished family members.

