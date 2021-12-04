Watch
Obituary: Shevy Lee McMahon

June 30, 1969 - November 24, 2021
Family Photo
Shevy Lee McMahon, 52, of Great Falls, MT passed away November 24, 2021, from a brief illness. He was born in Fort Belvoir, VA to Greg and Linda McMahon.

He was raised in Great Falls and graduated from CMR High School. He attended the University of Montana and the College of Great Falls.

Shevy was employed with Great Falls Ice. He founded Vortex Youth Ministries to help bring hope to youth throughout Great Falls.

One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with “His Kids” on many of their wild adventures.

Survivors include his mother, Linda (Les) McMahon Howard; sister, Kelli (Keith) McMahon Staats; two daughters; 5 grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many Vortex Kids.

