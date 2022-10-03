Obituary: Shirley A. Barnes

Shirley A. Barnes, 92, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully while in the care of Benefis Peace Hospice on October 1, 2022, with her daughter Beverly by her side. She was born July 24, 1930, to Jess and Ester Hayes Reed.

In 1948 she married Wade Elwood Barnes and together they shared a life of many adventures including raising three wonderful daughters, Bonnie, Barbara and Beverly. As a family they always had many fishing and camping excursions, a trip to Disneyland, or enjoyed activities like waterskiing and family picnics in Fort Benton. They later divorced.

Her favorite past times included gardening, cooking, enjoying long walks, playing pinochle with friends and family, bird watching, and caring for her beloved canine companion, Maggie. In her later years when long walks were no longer possible, she loved to listen to smooth jazz music and watch cooking shows.