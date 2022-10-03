Obituary: Shirley A. Barnes

Shirley A. Barnes, 92, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully while in the care of Benefis Peace Hospice on October 1, 2022, with her daughter Beverly by her side. She was born July 24, 1930, to Jess and Ester Hayes Reed.
In 1948 she married Wade Elwood Barnes and together they shared a life of many adventures including raising three wonderful daughters, Bonnie, Barbara and Beverly. As a family they always had many fishing and camping excursions, a trip to Disneyland, or enjoyed activities like waterskiing and family picnics in Fort Benton. They later divorced.
Her favorite past times included gardening, cooking, enjoying long walks, playing pinochle with friends and family, bird watching, and caring for her beloved canine companion, Maggie. In her later years when long walks were no longer possible, she loved to listen to smooth jazz music and watch cooking shows.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Christopher of North Carolina, and Beverly (Gerard) Weninger of Great Falls; two stepchildren, Clarice (Bud) Barnes of Kalispell, MT and Juanita Parker of Lancaster, CA; brothers, Newlin (India) Reed of Kent, WA; and Phillip (Barbara) Reed of Las Cruces, NM; and many other loved ones. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.
- Obituary: William E. Shepherd
- Obituary: Michael T. Kuntz
- Obituary: Helga Grunenwald
- Obituary: Nicole Marie Reddick
- Obituary: Steven J. Milledge
- Obituary: Heath William Poser
- Obituary: Dennis Ray Broxholm