Obituary: Shirley Ann (Buchanan) Weyerman

Our loving mother, Shirley Ann (Buchanan) Weyerman went to heaven on the morning of February 10, 2023. She was born on June 9, 1945, to Rose and Delbert Buchanan of Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1963 and soon after met Hank Weyerman. They were married on August 20, 1966. They moved around a little as Hank was in the Air Force. Shirley was able to stay home and raise her two daughters, Denise and Anne.

After Hank retired, they decided to stay in Great Falls. In 1994 they purchased a family cabin which was their little piece of heaven. She loved sitting on the front deck with her dogs, listening to the birds sing while cross-stitching or crocheting. She loved gardening, canning and cooking. Anyone that came to visit never left hungry.

Shirley was the mom of the neighborhood when her daughters were growing up. She was also the best cook around. Her homemade bread, cookies and finger steaks were unmatched. She was also an amazing seamstress. She could sew anything from basic shirts to wedding dresses and could crochet and cross-stitch the most detailed patterns.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hank, her daughter Denise Neff (Melvin) of Bellaire, Ohio, daughter Anne Payne (Aaron) of Great Falls, sister Marsha Armentino (Andy) of Spokane, Washington, her beloved grandchildren Alicia Buxton (Konnor) of Herriman, Utah, Justin Weyerman of North Dakota, Samantha Payne (Byron) of Havre, MT, great-grandchildren Dylan and Meghan (Alicia), her special son-in-law Les Payne, her loving dog Buddy and many nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

