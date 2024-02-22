Obituary: Shirley Ann Kummert

Shirley Ann Kummert, aged 82, of Great Falls, MT passed away on February 10, 2024, from natural causes. She was born in Jubbulpore, India, and grew up in Liverpool, England with her Aunt Gospel and Uncle Joseph. She was a member of the British Royal Air Force until she married Manfred (Fritz) Kummert of the US Air Force on May 4, 1962, in Witney, England. They were transferred to Glasgow AFB, MT for three years, Anderson AFB, Guam for five years, and returned to Montana at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls where they settled, raised their two kids, started a business, and retired.

Shirley worked a full carrier as a key punch operator starting at Guam Telephone Company, Columbus Hospital, and Blue Cross Blue Shield where she retired in 2005. Shirley enjoyed music, with Jazz and Elvis Presley being her favorites. In her earlier years she sewed and knitted. Shirley loved the movies, had been an avid reader of mysteries, and enjoyed doing puzzles. She participated in the Sweet Adaline and Red Hats. Shirley enjoyed spending many summers at Holter Lake fishing, spending time on the boat with her husband Fritz, family, and friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Fritz Kummert; daughter, Sussie Thompson (Mike); son, Gary Kummert (Michele); grandkids, Sarha Kummert, Kortnie Baker (Seth), Korey Thompson, and Erich Kummert; great-grandchildren Lenora Baker and Bryan Baker; sister, Felicity (Ian) Thomas; nephews, Andy Ashton, Gordon, Ashton, Trevor Thomas; and niece, Rossi Thomas.

