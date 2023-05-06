Obituary: Shirley Ann (Lyhne) Guza

Shirley Ann (Lyhne) Guza, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord on May 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 20, 1945, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Peter and Rosemary Lyhne, she moved to the United States with her family as a child.

Shirley graduated from high school in Great Falls, MT, and held several jobs before meeting the love of her life, Mike Guza, while working as a carhop at the A&W where Mike pulled root beer. They went on to raise five beautiful children, whom she was very proud of and supported with unwavering love and devotion. Shirley was her kids’ biggest fan and cheerleader and always made each of them feel special. Shirley and Mike celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past February.

She had a talent for and loved entertaining and cooking, her annual Christmas parties were a highlight for family and many friends. Her love for Christmas was evident through her extravagant decorating and her collection of ornaments, every one having a special meaning for her, but most of all, Shirley embodied the spirit of Christmas through her giving and selfless nature. She had a way of making everyone she met feel loved and appreciated.

Shirley had 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, whom she adored and spoiled with love and attention. She took pride in their accomplishments and always made sure they knew how much she loved them, “to the moon and back” she would say. She would sing "You Are My Sunshine" to them as babies, and her love for them shone brightly throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Guza; sons, Raymond (Ronda) Guza and Gregory (Marci) Guza; daughters, Elizabeth (Luke) Weber Pallister, Cindy Guza Lafontaine, and Teresa Guza Talbot; sister, Carol Lyhne Brown of Yakima, WA, whom she loved dearly; grandchildren, Michael, Racheal, Jamie, Nick, Joe, Ashley, Jakeb, Lacy, Jordan, Brittany, Austin, Denise, Addisyn, Mitchell, and Emersyn; and great-grandchildren, Rhett, Kimberly, Raylene, Kruz, August, Kent, Blakeleigh, Harper, and Theodore.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter