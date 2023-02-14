Obituary: Shirley Ann Sangrey

Our big sister Shirley Ann Sangrey began her journey to heaven on February 8, 2023. Born to Irvin Nelson Sangrey and Lucy LaMere on February 21, 1946 in Havre, MT., Shirley later moved with her mother, father and younger brother, Irvy to Great Falls. The family lived on Mount Royal, where many of the Native American families lived at that time. She attended Franklin Elementary School and West Junior High School.

When Shirley was old enough for more responsibility, she assisted her mother with raising her younger brothers and sisters, along with all the other domestic duties of making a house a home. When she was older and ready to earn some money, she began working in the potato fields for the farmers of Fairfield. It was physically demanding work, but she proved herself to be a willing and dedicated worker. During a few of the winter months, she would work with her father, mother and younger brother sorting potatoes.

Later in life, she was able to get employment with some of the local hotels where she became a chamber maid. She always kept her own home nice and clean which gave her the experience and work ethic to do well in the hotel industry. Shirley was great at making crafts and sewing just about anything.

Every holiday was a special occasion where she would decorate her home for the occasion, and she was such a great cook. She always made cookies and holiday gift baskets for her nieces and nephews during the holiday season.

We were so lucky to have you as our big sister, mother and grandmother. Our family will never be the same, we love you big sister. Living family members: Son Randy Sangrey; Grandchildren Mikayla, Mercedes and Miranda; Sisters Rose Mary, Linda, Lorraine and Sylvia; Brothers Daniel and Peter Joseph. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

