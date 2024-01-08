Obituary: Shirley Anne Crocker Marvosh

Shirley Anne Crocker Marvosh, age 78, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. Shirley was born on May 30, 1945, to Arthur and Alice Elizabeth “Betty” Crocker, in Great Falls. She attended school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963.

Shirley worked the last 20 years of her career as the office manager for McCollum Modern RVs, retiring early due to her health issues. She took up and fell in love with golf, playing it as often as she could, and making many, many great friends along the way.

She also loved and cared for all the wild bunnies, squirrels, and birds that would come and eat, and hang out in her yard.

She is survived by her brothers, Ronald (Jayne) Crocker of Great Falls and Larry (Shasta) of Omaha, AR; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

