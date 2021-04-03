Obituary: Shirley Earlene Taylor

Shirley Earlene (Luttrell) Taylor, 89, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Shirley Taylor was born February 16, 1932, in Nashville, TN to Luther Earl Luttrell Sr. and Wilhelmena Fredericka (Sears) Day. Shirley met the love of her life, Bill Taylor, when he offered to share his locker during junior high. After graduating from North Nashville High School in 1950, Bill and Shirley were married in 1951, thus beginning their 57 year adventure together.

Bill then joined the United States Air Force, and his career led Shirley and the family across the continent, finally landing in Great Falls, where they retired. While an Air Force spouse, Shirley nurtured her children and community, serving as president of the NCO Wives Club and PTA, operating an ice cream shop on Central Avenue, working as a PBX operator, as well as volunteering for many church, community, and educational organizations.

Throughout her life, Shirley enjoyed traveling, gardening (especially roses, tulips, and orchids), cooking, and a good, dry martini. She loved music, dance parties both formal and spontaneous, and her western movies. Most of all, she relished the company of family, friends, and her many “children.” Shirley nurtured many young hearts, minds, and bodies from diapers and bottles through doctorates and advanced degrees.