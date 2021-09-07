Obituary: Shirley Elizabeth Carlson

Shirley E. Carlson, 74, passed away at Peace Hospice August 19, 2021. Shirley was born December 15, 1946, to Lee E. Woods and Velma G. Burns in Vancouver, WA. She was raised in Great Falls, MT where she graduated from Great Falls High School.

Following graduation Shirley enrolled in cosmetology school. She met Oria “Terry” Carlson at a DeMolay dance and fell in love. They were married on August 12, 1966, beginning a relationship that would span for 55 years.

Shirley took a job with Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a receptionist and worked her way up to supervisor, where she would retire in 2003 after 36 years.

When she wasn’t working, Shirley enjoyed shopping and gardening, loved spending time with her family, and a was huge Elvis Presley fan.