Obituary: Shirley Jean Conn

Shirley Jean Conn, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 16, 2023, at the Blue Bird Assisted Living Center. Shirley was born in Stanford, Montana on February 10, 1938, to Thomas Stevens and Mary Oakes. She grew up here for most of her life.

Upon graduating high school, Shirley made a name for herself in the healthcare industry. She enjoyed helping her patients and took great pride in the work that she did. She also got to relish in the wonderful years of motherhood during this time after having her four wonderful children.

When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. They would play card games together, Cribbage being Shirley’s favorite, and would go fishing when the weather was right. She was an avid collector. Shirley had a specific interest in collecting plates from across the United States and old records from various decades. She would listen to her records on repeat, filling her house with harmonious rhythm day in and day out.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Doyle (Janice) and Michael (Cindy) Hext; her grandson, Steven Hext and many grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



