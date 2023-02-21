Obituary: Shirley June Keyes

Shirley June Keyes passed away on February 17, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born on June 17, 1937, in Anamoose, North Dakota to Walter and Freda Kapfer.

She worked as a hairdresser and enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, going to garage sales, shopping at thrift stores, camping, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Keyes; daughter Sherrie L. Paulson of Lincoln, MT; and grandson, Scott J. Paulson of Spokane, WA.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

