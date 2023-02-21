Watch Now
Obituary: Shirley June Keyes

June 17, 1937 - February 17, 2023
Family Photo
Shirley June Keyes passed away on February 17, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born on June 17, 1937, in Anamoose, North Dakota to Walter and Freda Kapfer.

She worked as a hairdresser and enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, going to garage sales, shopping at thrift stores, camping, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Keyes; daughter Sherrie L. Paulson of Lincoln, MT; and grandson, Scott J. Paulson of Spokane, WA.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

