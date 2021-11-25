Obituary: Shirley L. McKeehan

Shirley L. McKeehan, 75, of Great Falls passed away suddenly from a stroke on November 22, 2021. Shirley was born to James and Ilene Bryant on November 8, 1946, in Caliente, NV. She attended Mt. Eden High School in Hayward, CA.

Shirley married Harold McKeehan on June 3, 1967, and they enjoyed 54 ½ years together. Shirley loved children and volunteered in the daycare at her church. She also ran Little League concessions for several years when her son, Troy, played for the Great Falls Nationals.

Shirley spent countless hours bonding with her dogs, Reba and Buckshot, traveling the country with Harold on their motorcycle, and listening to live country music. Some of her favorite memories were created when spending time with her grandchildren.