Obituary: Shirley Lois (Fullbright) Tage

Shirley Lois (Fullbright) Tage passed away after a brief illness on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her family and under the attendant, compassionate care of the technicians, nurses, and doctors at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT.

She was born in Lewistown, Montana in 1943 to Elmer and Emma Fulbright and spent her formative years growing up on the family homestead farm. After finishing high school in Denton, MT, Shirley made her way to the big city of Great Falls where she spent the next 60 years of her life working as a bookkeeper and an office manager at Northwest Physicians. It was there she met a handsome salesman who would become the love of her life and best friend, Curt Tage.

Shirley was not herself an adventurous sort, but she reveled in the adventures of others and was always there to support those around her. She was an avid lover of nature and would follow Curt on his enumerable efforts to forage native plants, photograph any and all wildlife, and fish the pristine waters of Montana.

Shirley is survived by husband Curt; sons, Todd and Kyle; daughter-in-law, Wendy; stepdaughter, Corrine (John) Brandvold; grandchildren, Tyler, Emily and Landon; step-grandchildren, Katie, Jacob, and Tommy; and cousins, nieces, and nephews, all across the US who consider Aunt Shirley to be a friend, mentor, and confidant.