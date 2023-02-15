Obituary: Shirley Louise LaMere (Howland)

Shirley Louise LaMere (Howland) went home to Heaven on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was born to Oscar Howland and Olive Stoner Howland on June 20, 1948. She was born and raised in Sandpoint, Idaho.

She loved spending time at the ocean with her family in the summer. A lot of her spare time, while not at work, revolved around being with her kids and grandchildren.

She worked as a phlebotomist, and she was a lab supervisor in Alaska. She had pursued her education early in her life which she was 1 quarter shy of her RN when she attended LCSC.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Raymond Howland; sisters, Lois Roos and Diane Foote; a daughter that she raised, Dolores LaMere Brockie; grandchildren, Sasha Fister, Robert Fister, Dolores Fister, Kevin Weaser, Crystal Kerby, Valerie Fritz, Adrian Fister, Brittany Brockie, Brianna Brockie, Jordon LaMere, Jade (LaMere) Gaeta, and John Albert Jr; and many, many great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



