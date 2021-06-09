Obituary: Shirley Mae Gue (Teichrow)

Shirley Mae Gue (Teichrow) passed away peacefully at age 84 on April 13th, 2021 in Spokane, WA. She fought a good fight against kidney cancer for 14 years with the wonderful support of Sletten Cancer Center and its doctors until she moved to Post Falls, ID in April 2020 to be closer to the family she loved so much. Shirley was born on July 21st, 1936 in Glasgow, MT to Orville and Georgia Teichrow.

She was raised in Glasgow and Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955. She met the love of her life, Kenneth Gue, while in high school. They were married on September 8th, 1956 and shared 51 joyful years together before Kenneth’s tragic death in 2008. They had 3 children: daughter Wanda, son Brian, and daughter Tera.