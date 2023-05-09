Obituary: Shirley Nina LaPierre

Shirley George LaPierre, daughter of Henry Howard George and Margaret Muir George, met the love of her life W.F. Frank LaPierre at a roller-skating rink in Great Falls, MT. at a young age in the 1950’s. They married and created a family with 7 children and lived hand in hand until she was widowed in 1987.

She never wavered in her dedication to her children and extended family, as she single-handedly juggled work, home and children with love and grace. She lovingly held the hand of daughter Laura as she passed over the rainbow bridge. All her other children held her hands with tender love as she crossed over the rainbow bridge.

Shirley wore several hats in the work world. She was an Admin Assistant at Grogan Robinson Lumber Co and later owned Mathers Express, a small courier business. One of her favorite employers was the YWCA Work Place opportunity, as she was passionate about helping other women find their futures. She enjoyed her time working at the C.M. Russell Museum and later retired from The Lodge in Great Falls. Her volunteer work included the Deaconess Hospital Neonatal Unit and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

She is survived by her 6 children, LeAnn (Rob) Hardwick, Larry, Lynn, Lonny, Lisa and Lance (Jami); 9 precious grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ron George. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



