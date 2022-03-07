Obituary: Shirley Patricia (Reed) Huntley

Shirley Patricia Huntley, 61, of Great Falls, MT peacefully passed away in her home on March 1, 2022. Born on May 4, 1960, in Butte, MT, Shirley was one of the five children born to Bill and Ruth (Jorgensen) Reed. She was raised in Butte, and after high school graduation, she went on to meet the love of her life, Keith Huntley Jr. Shirley and Keith were married in Butte on February 12, 1983, they shared 39 years together, 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren.

The couple made their home in a few different places such as Elko, NV, Great Falls, MT, Butte, MT and then again to Great Falls in 2021. Shirley was a caregiver; she spent most of her working days giving back to others. Whether she was working as a Restaurant Manager, Keno caller/Floor Attendant or as a Certified Nurses Assistant, she was caring for her community and giving her all to make someone’s day better. She also gained much joy from shopping for her family and coloring pictures.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Keith E. Huntley Jr. (Great Falls, MT); mother, Ruth Jorgensen (Whitehall, MT); daughters, Elizabeth A. Blackburn and Brenda F. Horne; grandchildren, Gabrielle Horne, Zander Horne, Ayden Horne, Spencer Horne, Faydra Blackburn and Wyatt Blackburn; sisters, Kathy Reed and Mary Par and brother, Jerry Reed.