Obituary: Shirley R. (Roose) Carlson

Shirley R. Carlson, 74, of Great Falls passed on the 17th of April at a local hospital. Survivors include sons, Tony Johnson with his wife Kris, and David Carlson with his wife Cari, siblings, Barry Roose, Sheila Graham, and Robyn Dewitt, and four grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was born on March 10, 1947 in Eureka, Montana, the oldest of five. She grew up in Eureka, met and married Russel Johnson and had her first son, Tony. She graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1965, attended Montana State University in Bozeman, and graduated with her RN in 1969. While attending college, she and Russel divorced. In her last year of college, she met the love of her life, Alan Carlson. After graduation, she and Alan married in June 1969. They settled in Great Falls, and had their second son, David, on August 2nd, 1971.