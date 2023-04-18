Watch Now
Obituary: Shirley Vaun Davis

April 11, 1936 - March 21, 2023
Shirley Vaun Davis (April 11, 1936 - March 21, 2023)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:19:53-04

Shirley Vaun Davis, 86, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, surrounded by family. Shirley was born April 11, 1936, to John and Cecil Wills in Terry, Montana.

She married Lark Davis on May 16, 1954, and together they had six children. Shirley worked at many restaurants in Great Falls, owning the Pantry Cafe in the late 1960's and in 1978 owning The Family Affair restaurant, building a legacy with her family.

Surviving are her children, Leslie (Randy) Stenson, Perry (Jen) Davis, Karla (Bill) Husemoller, Sherrie (Dave) Stanton, Linda (Jim) Walden, and Lisa Smith; foster daughter, Tana Simonson; former daughter-in-law, Beth Davis; sister, Carol Suek; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

