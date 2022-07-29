Obituary: Signe Ingebjorg “Inga” Bradley

Signe Ingebjorg “Inga” Bradley passed away on July 27, 2022, from COPD. Signe was born in Nesodden, Norway on September 27, 1934, to Samuel Offerdal and Hannah Brensrud Offerdal. At age 16, Signe immigrated to the US and lived with her uncle, Einar and his wife, Ida Offerdahl, and her uncle, Oliver and his wife, Christine Offerdal.

She moved to Great Falls where she worked at Montana Bank. There she met the love of her life, Donald Bradley. He was General Manager at KRTV. She was a loving mother to their son, Scott. Over the years, they resided in Billings and Helena and finally Great Falls. Inga was a 44-year member of the Sons of Norway. She was an active member of Great Falls Flower Growers Garden Club. Inga loved to tend to her huge garden and enjoyed flowers, especially freesia, because they grew wild at her home in Norway.