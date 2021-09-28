Obituary: Sonja L. Pellen

Sonja L. Pellen, 83, passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born in Glenwood, MN on July 27, 1938. After graduating from high school, she attended St. Cloud Teachers College for two years. She then worked as a bookkeeper for thirty years.

Sonja was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to dance, read, swim in the lakes of her hometown in Glenwood, and spend quality time with her grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed taking road trips in Montana and shopping at Target.