Obituary: Stacy Jean Pomajevich

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stacy Jean Pomajevich of Belt, Montana on December 20, 2023. She was born on January 26, 1966, in Misawa, Japan to Robert and JoAnne Pomajevich. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Virginia Tech and received a master’s in counseling at the University of Providence in Great Falls, MT.

She found great joy in playing piano and accompanying students in Belt and loved the Lord, her horses, her dog, and her cats.

Stacy is survived by her mother, JoAnne Pomajevich of Belt, MT; sister, Kelly (Dan) Magoulick of Arkansas; brother, Gary (Judy) Pomajevich of Alabama; niece, Katherine Magoulick; nephews, Matthew, Peter, and Samuel (Victoria) Pomajevich; aunts, Cheryl Kingery and Leslie Dronen; and a cousin, Paul Fulbright. She was preceded in death by an infant brother; her father; and grandparents.

