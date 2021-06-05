Obituary: Stanley James "Jimmy" Bishop

Stanley James “Jimmy” Bishop was born December 6, 1933, to Harry and Stella (Trottier) Bishop on a ranch in Phillips County, MT. He attended school in Malta where he excelled in sports. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Pritchett. In 1960, he married Cora Weiselman. They had six children, Justin, Denise, Lisa, Barbara, Sheila, and Patrick.

An accomplished house painter, he moved the family to Vaughn, MT and worked for several years with his best friend, Dennis McGurran. A self-taught artist, it was at this time he began to sculpt. He created beautiful statues, mostly with a western theme. He showed his work at various places throughout the northwest.