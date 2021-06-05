Watch
Obituary: Stanley James "Jimmy" Bishop

December 6, 1933 - May 27, 2021
Family Photo
Stanley James “Jimmy” Bishop was born December 6, 1933, to Harry and Stella (Trottier) Bishop on a ranch in Phillips County, MT. He attended school in Malta where he excelled in sports. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and traveled the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Pritchett. In 1960, he married Cora Weiselman. They had six children, Justin, Denise, Lisa, Barbara, Sheila, and Patrick.

An accomplished house painter, he moved the family to Vaughn, MT and worked for several years with his best friend, Dennis McGurran. A self-taught artist, it was at this time he began to sculpt. He created beautiful statues, mostly with a western theme. He showed his work at various places throughout the northwest.

After Jimmy and Cora divorced, dad moved to the Flathead. He attended college there where he met and married Susan Bassett. They had two children, Morgan and Madelynn. Jimmy eventually moved to Spokane and started his own painting business. With his family by his side, Jimmy closed his eyes to earth and opened them in heaven on May 27, 2021. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

