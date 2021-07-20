Obituary: Stanley Morris DeZort

Stanley M. DeZort of Great Falls passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Stanley was born on October 27, 1933, in Cut Bank to Chester J. and Dorothy L. (Wacker) DeZort. He attended Meadowbrook Grade School north of Cut Bank and graduated from Fairfield High School.

He was in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. He was an oil refinery worker in Cut Bank for 31 years. He was a part-time farmer and later worked at a property management company in Great Falls. He loved hunting and fishing, as well as spending summers at the cabin. He was also a Neihart Senior Center volunteer.