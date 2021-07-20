Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Stanley Morris DeZort

October 27, 1933 - December 17, 2020
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Stanley Morris DeZort</b><br/><b>October 27, 1933 - December 17, 2020</b>
Stanley Morris DeZort October 27, 1933 - December 17, 2020
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:36:11-04

Stanley M. DeZort of Great Falls passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Stanley was born on October 27, 1933, in Cut Bank to Chester J. and Dorothy L. (Wacker) DeZort. He attended Meadowbrook Grade School north of Cut Bank and graduated from Fairfield High School.

He was in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. He was an oil refinery worker in Cut Bank for 31 years. He was a part-time farmer and later worked at a property management company in Great Falls. He loved hunting and fishing, as well as spending summers at the cabin. He was also a Neihart Senior Center volunteer.

There will be a celebration of life for Stanley on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at the Monach-Neihart Community Center. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere