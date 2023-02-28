Obituary: Starla “Star” Sylvoni Buffalo Deserley

Starla “Star” Sylvoni Buffalo Deserley passed away on February 17, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana at the youthful age of 42. A Star was born on January 05, 1981, in Cascade, Montana to her parents, Rita Hughlett and Calvin Deserley. She was raised here for her entire life, where she would later raise her own children.

She is survived by her mother, Rita Deserley; her son, Thomas Gross of Great Falls, Montana; her daughters, Deja Deserley of Great Falls, Montana and Khaila Houle of Ronan, Montana; her sisters, Angel Grant of Washington, Jamie Bobo of Montana, and Brenda Deserley of Washington; and her granddaughter, Skylah Gilham of Ronan.

Star loved being a mother and grandmother. She would help anyone in need and was always a shoulder to cry on. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



