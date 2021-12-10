Obituary: Stella Horner

Cleo Stella Horner was born in Glasgow, MT on September 17, 1947, to Leo and Mary Dougherty. Cleo was reunited with her parents and three brothers on December 8, 2021.

She is survived by her wife, Shelley; son, James; granddaughters, Lauryn and Nena; and great-grandson, Greylund.

Cleo was a secondary source of sunshine to anyone she came across. She loved fiction, numbers, and correcting tragic English habits of those she cared about.

Her lifelong dream of visiting Ireland and meeting her great-grandson was realized, as well as her dream of marrying the love of her life, Shelley, in September of 2014.