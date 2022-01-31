Obituary: Stella Louise Janosov

Stella Louise (Oryhoski, Kuglin) Janosov was born on June 16, 1920, in Great Falls and was the youngest child of Frank Theodore and Anna Mary (Niebiesczanski) Oryhoski.

She married Joseph “Joe” L. Kuglin at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church on August 8, 1937. She worked at Kuglin’s Dairy, Barrell Restaurant, and Barnard Drug. In August 1953, the family moved to Santa Monica, California, where she worked as a cashier at Von’s Food Market and the Douglas Aircraft Factory in the control booth. In October 1959, she moved back to Great Falls and began working as a clerk at Super Save Drug Store, which later was purchased by the Neil Snyder family.

On August 2, 1961, she married Joseph “Poike” Janosov. After working twenty five years at Snyder Drug, she retired and cared for her mother and various family members.