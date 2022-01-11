Obituary: Stephan Anthony Gleason

Stephan A. Gleason passed away on January 2, 2022, at the age of 67. He was born on October 12, 1954, to Allan and Jo Gleason. He attended Sentinel High School where he was a track star. His passion was music and he enjoyed sharing his music. He was an avid Beatles fan, and he loved the Raiders. He never met a stranger. He was a friend to everyone.

Steven was married four times. His first marriage was to Bev, and the second was to Jackie. He married Manon-Manon Gendreau twice. Stephen worked as a Bellman, flower deliverer, swamper, cook, and a chef. He also volunteered for AARP.

Stephan was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Charlene Gleason; and mother-in-law, Jessie Gendreau. He is survived by his wife, Manon-Manon; sisters, BJ McQuirk and Barbra Lawson of Missoula, MT; and sister-in-law, Doris Story of McKenzie, TN.