Obituary: Stephanie Ann Teague

Stephanie Ann Teague, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Stephanie was born April 24, 1965, to Freeman and Francine Teague. Stephanie had many talents in her younger years growing up winning trophies from barrel racing to stock car racing with no fear. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, fishing, and boating, among other things growing up.

She grew into a vivacious woman having her oldest son at the age of 18, followed by her two daughters. She worked many jobs from a Budweiser model, TV news camera operator, to an assistant for the talented Terry Stokes Jr.

Stephanie enjoyed her rock-n-roll music jamming with her kids, grandkids, and nieces and nephews, listening to Matchbox 20, Fleetwood Mac, Maroon 5, and Meredith Brooks among others.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jesse and Morgen; son, Cory; brother, Josh; along with grandson, Billy; granddaughter, Wrenly; and niece, Emili; and nephew, Jackson. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

